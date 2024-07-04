Madrona Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

