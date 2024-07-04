Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires 727 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 469,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.