Mainsail Financial Group LLC Buys 283 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $181.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.