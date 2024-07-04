Mainsail Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after buying an additional 892,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $184.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.01. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

