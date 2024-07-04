ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193,444 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,259,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MAN traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 325,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

