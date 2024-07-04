Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,742. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

