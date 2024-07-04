Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $416.76. 135,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,153. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.70 and a 200-day moving average of $446.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.27 and a 1-year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

