Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 308,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,609 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270,162 shares during the last quarter.

DFAU stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 174,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,953. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

