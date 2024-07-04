Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PulteGroup by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,149. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average is $109.77.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

