Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 576,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 406,392 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %

FFEB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,766 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.