Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMCB. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.95. 9,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $835.90 million, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $72.92.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

