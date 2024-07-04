Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.09. 509,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.15.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

