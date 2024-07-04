Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 839,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,524. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.03.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

