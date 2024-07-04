Massachusetts Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 197.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management owned 0.72% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5,567.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,882 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,209.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,144,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,000.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 60,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,420. The stock has a market cap of $662.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.