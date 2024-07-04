Massachusetts Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $4.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,455,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,449. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

