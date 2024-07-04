Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 700 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Massachusetts Wealth Management reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,417 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 32,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,913,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

