Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,915 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $21,199.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,297,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,434,476.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $40,678.96.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,820 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $17,290.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $46,553.12.

EverCommerce Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EVCM opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

