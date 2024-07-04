Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Down 1.7%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $17.70. 618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

About Meritage Hospitality Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.