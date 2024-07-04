Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $30.03 million and approximately $64,424.26 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,962,880 coins and its circulating supply is 36,232,050 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,956,445 with 36,227,158 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.85655117 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $113,805.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.