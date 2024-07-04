MetFi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $46.64 Million (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. MetFi has a market cap of $46.64 million and approximately $214,090.47 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetFi has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetFi Profile

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.42236348 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $209,617.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

