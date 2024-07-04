MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $40.54 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $40.54 or 0.00069603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $230.51 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,242.23 or 1.00001623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 43.2493543 USD and is down -9.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $13,976,578.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

