MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 3.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

