Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MXC stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.54. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 20.37%.

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.