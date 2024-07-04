Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $9.58. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 2,973 shares trading hands.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,212 shares during the period. Mexico Equity & Income Fund comprises approximately 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

