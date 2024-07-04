Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 106,203 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.38. 1,442,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,929. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

