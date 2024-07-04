Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,792 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.62. 4,633,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,123,431. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $279.57.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

