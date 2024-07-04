Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up approximately 0.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,163,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at $35,913,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at $35,913,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,922 shares of company stock valued at $62,811,386. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,425. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

