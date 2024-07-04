Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $181.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.86 and its 200-day moving average is $182.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

