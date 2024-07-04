Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,916,000 after purchasing an additional 451,744 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,840,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,652,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,049,000 after purchasing an additional 235,941 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,233. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

