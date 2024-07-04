Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $365.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,628. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $365.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.02.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,118 shares of company stock valued at $68,528,038. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

