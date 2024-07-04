Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Super Micro Computer makes up about 1.2% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 41.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 43.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 261.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $2,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $847.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,932. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $839.40 and a 200 day moving average of $757.78. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

