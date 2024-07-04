Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 710 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,741 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in American Express by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.71. 1,365,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,787. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.31. The company has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

