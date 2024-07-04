Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 391,326 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,827,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.58. 2,438,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,273. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

