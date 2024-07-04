Moon Tropica (CAH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $21.78 Million

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Moon Tropica has a market cap of $21.78 million and $208,639.77 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moon Tropica token can currently be purchased for $8.90 or 0.00015332 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moon Tropica has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Token Profile

Moon Tropica was first traded on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 8.52804245 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $144,241.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moon Tropica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moon Tropica using one of the exchanges listed above.

