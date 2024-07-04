Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

MWA stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 979,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

