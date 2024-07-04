Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Up 10.3%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.43. 819,808 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Muscle Maker Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.
Muscle Maker Company Profile
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Muscle Maker
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.