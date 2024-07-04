Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Up 10.3%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.43. 819,808 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Muscle Maker Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

