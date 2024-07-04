Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 309,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 160,023 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NNOX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 399,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,681. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $407.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
