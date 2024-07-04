National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,200

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,275 ($16.13) to GBX 1,200 ($15.18) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.55% from the stock’s current price.

NG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($16.82) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.23) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Grid

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Company Profile

LON:NG opened at GBX 912.20 ($11.54) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 973.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,020. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 889.40 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.49). The stock has a market cap of £43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,488.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24.

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.