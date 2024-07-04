NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.38 ($4.04).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 370 ($4.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.17) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Mark Seligman bought 159 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($609.37). In other NatWest Group news, insider Patrick Flynn bought 974 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,893.04). Also, insider Mark Seligman bought 159 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($609.37). 27.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 325.30 ($4.11) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 263.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 684.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 329.80 ($4.17).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

