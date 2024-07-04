NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

NBTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $38.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $192.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

