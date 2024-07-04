nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.64.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.84, a PEG ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at $790,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at $790,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $81,276.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,608,064.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,419,488 shares of company stock valued at $76,254,732. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in nCino by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 145.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

