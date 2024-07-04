Ndwm LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ndwm LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 5.0% of Ndwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.75. 2,745,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,526. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.79 and its 200 day moving average is $162.19. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

