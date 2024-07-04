Ndwm LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Ndwm LLC boosted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ndwm LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PZT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.