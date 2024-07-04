NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $5.19 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.74 or 0.00008246 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.19 billion and $376.85 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,794,020 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,303,023 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,602,671 with 1,094,285,341 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.94629726 USD and is down -7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $345,839,841.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

