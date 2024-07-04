NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $382.30 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $382.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.83 or 0.00008305 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00043719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,793,122 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,303,023 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,602,671 with 1,094,285,341 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.94629726 USD and is down -7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $345,839,841.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

