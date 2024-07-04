Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Underperform Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $511.27.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $509.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $531.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.42. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,395 shares of company stock worth $123,781,816 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.6% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.