New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,407 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after purchasing an additional 108,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,654,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 56,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.24. 726,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,819. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

