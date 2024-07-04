New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after buying an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $506.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,997. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $507.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $487.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.90. The stock has a market cap of $459.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

