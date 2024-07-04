New Century Financial Group LLC Has $615,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

New Century Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 151,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,119 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 84,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

TLT stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,513,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,662,848. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $102.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

