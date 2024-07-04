New Century Financial Group LLC Has $715,000 Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 217.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,546. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.